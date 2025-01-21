Boys basketball top 10: Practice paying off for No. 1 Saint Louis

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Four years since the season lost to the pandemic, Saint Louis is proving that math and muscle memory matter.

The Crusaders collected all 10 first-place votes from a panel of coaches and media this week to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. When the DOE canceled the 2020-21 winter season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saint Louis played 13 exhibition games, mostly against club teams. The Crusaders abided by rules, testing players prior to each game.

That fueled the rising program, which has since won three consecutive state championships while running many of the same concepts on offense and defense. Coach Dan Hale and staff have kept the offseason leagues healthy and strong, offering teams strong competition in the spring, summer and fall seasons.

That also gives the Crusaders time to practice at the intermediate, junior varsity and varsity levels, mastering the nuances of the system. Their gym is wide open year-round, while public-school gyms have limited access for coaches and players with very few exceptions. Repetition has built a confidence that shows in nearly every game when Saint Louis turns a close score into a double-digit win.

Punahou (Buff Nation), Leilehua (Posse), Kailua (Eastside) and University (Reign) are among the teams playing together in offseason leagues and tournaments at a higher rate each year.

Saint Louis (24-1, 7-0 ILH) begins an all-away-game schedule today at Kamehameha, the first of five contests on the road. The Crusaders play at Punahou on Thursday and at Maryknoll on Saturday.

The top finisher in the ILH regular season is guaranteed a state-tournament berth.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Monday, Jan. 20, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (24-1, 7-0 ILH) (10) 100 1

> def. University, 55-43

> next: at No. 10 Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

2. Punahou (20-4, 5-1 ILH) 90 2

> won at ‘Iolani, 63-44

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

3. Leilehua (18-5, 8-0 OIA) 75 3

> won at Campbell, 62-34

> next: vs. Nanakuli, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

4. Kailua (19-4, 8-0 OIA) 64 4

> won at Kalani, 68-39

> next: vs. Kaiser, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

5. University (13-9, 3-3 ILH) 57 5

> lost to Saint Louis, 55-43

> next: at No. 9 ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.

6. (tie) Maryknoll (18-7, 2-4 ILH) 44 7

> won at Kamehameha, 84-72 (2 OT)

> next: vs. No. 5 University, Jan. 23, 6 p.m.

6. (tie) Mililani (16-4, 7-1 OIA) 44 6

> won at Nanakuli, 69-48

> next: vs. Campbell, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

8. Kahuku (13-8, 6-1 OIA) 31 9

> won at Farrington, 76-43

> next: vs. Kalani, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

9. ‘Iolani (12-9, 2-3 ILH) 29 8

> lost to Punahou, 63-44

> next: vs. No. 5 University, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

10. Kamehameha (6-12, 1-5 ILH) 6 10

> lost to Maryknoll, 84-72 (2 OT)

> next: vs. No. 1 Saint Louis, Tuesday, 6 p.m.