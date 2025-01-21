Girls basketball top 10: Kamehameha unanimous No. 1

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Kamehameha is a unanimous No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 for a fourth time in the past five weeks.

The Warriors rolled to three wins in ILH play last week, beating Maryknoll twice and ‘Iolani once. The panel of coaches and media gave Kamehameha (22-3, 7-0 ILH) all 10 first-place votes.

Konawaena (18-3) remained at No. 2 after lopsided wins over Parker, Keaau and Kohala.

‘Iolani stayed at No. 3 following a 64-36 win over Punahou and a 60-49 loss to Kamehameha. All four ILH Division I teams are busy with three games each this week.

Most leagues complete regular-season play this week. ILH D-II wraps up next Monday before starting the playoffs.

The Division I bracket of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships begins on Feb. 3. The D-II bracket tips off Feb. 5.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (22-3, 7-0 ILH) (10) 100 1

> won at Maryknoll, 67-40

> next: at No. 3 ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

2. Konawaena (18-3, 11-0 BIIF) 88 2

> def. Kohala, 55-24

> next: at Waiakea, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

3. ‘Iolani (19-7, 3-3 ILH) 82 3

> lost at Kamehameha, 60-49

> next: vs. No. 1 Kamehameha, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

4. Maryknoll (13-8, 3-4 ILH) 69 4

> lost to Kamehameha, 67-40

> next: at No. 9 Punahou, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

5. Hanalani (20-4, 9-0 ILH D-II) 58 5

> def. Sacred Hearts, 74-14

> next: vs. Hawaii Baptist, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

6. Kahuku (12-4, 10-0 OIA) 48 6

> def. Kaimuki, 91-24

> next: vs. TBD, OIA playoffs

7. Mililani (17-7, 9-0 OIA) 38 7

> won at Radford, 27-17

> next: vs. TBD, OIA playoffs

8. Maui (13-2, 10-0 MIL) 23 9

> def. Lahainaluna, 2-0 (forfeit)

> next: at Baldwin, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

9. Punahou (10-14, 0-6 ILH) 21 8

> lost at Maryknoll, 47-29

> next: vs. No. 4 Maryknoll, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

10. Campbell (8-7, 8-1 OIA) 10 10

> lost at No. 7 Mililani, 32-30

> next: vs. TBD, OIA playoffs