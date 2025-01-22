Letter: Fireworks laws toothless if not strictly enforced

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Thanks to a tragedy early in the new year, the Legislature wants to enact tougher fireworks laws. Well, laws are useless unless enforced.

I used to call 911 for people setting off illegal aerial fireworks. My reports were met with, “Unless a police officer witnesses the act, there is not much that can be done.” Really? How many bank robberies or burglaries are witnessed by police officers? There seems to be a disconnect here on enforcement.

Don’t get me wrong — I love a good aerial fireworks show, just not in a place where an accident can set my house on fire. Or worse. Please start enforcing laws, especially when it comes to public safety.

Joseph Holtzmann

Pearl City

