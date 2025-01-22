Letter: Military not to blame for home affordability woes

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Sunday’s article, “Service members occupy nearly 14% of Oahu rentals,” has a good point: In that small part of the state extending from Kalihi through Kapolei, the military housing allowances are definitely pushing the rents higher. But what about the rest of the state?

If leaders were serious about creating affordable housing, they would ban and then phase out the foreign and out-of-state owners and recoup some of the land from the Bishop Estate, Campbell Estate, Kamehameha Schools and others.

The affordable housing shortage can be improved, but only if leadership has the courage to take on the big causes like investment real estate and landed classes. Blaming the military is a pretty lame cop-out.

Allan Howard

Aiea

