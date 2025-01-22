Letter: Spend on fire defenses, not climate change

A commonality between the 2023 Lahaina wildfires and the L.A. wildfires is high winds. You can’t do anything about winds, but you can do something about the fires. Dry brush contributed to both fires. Lack of water, equipment and manpower contributed to the failure to stop the fires. Lahaina and L.A. were possibly beyond control, but in both cases there was poor management.

Blaming climate change is useless, but Gov. Josh Green wants to spend millions on hardening measures. Rather than that spending, why not get fire suppression helicopters and aircraft, more firefighters and more fire trucks? There is abundant dry brush and grass next to residential neighborhoods that need to be cleared out. The county says they are shorthanded. Rather than trying to change the climate, which is a global issue, fix what can be fixed.

Michael Lee

Wilhelmina Rise

