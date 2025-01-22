Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 69° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Spend on fire defenses, not climate change

Today

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023 Burned trees and debris line Aholo Road in Lahaina after a devastating wildfire tore through the historic town.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023

Burned trees and debris line Aholo Road in Lahaina after a devastating wildfire tore through the historic town.