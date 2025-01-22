Letter: Total fireworks ban only viable route to safety

Mililani was a war zone on New Year’s Eve. It’s getting worse, not better. I have to believe that many politicians have a monetary interest in not legislating effective laws. They continue to try to fix the laws on illegal fireworks with stiffer penalties. Why? No one is able to enforce anything as is, so stiffer penalties are useless.

I speak for a total ban on fireworks. There will be no confusion about what’s illegal or legal. Those who claim cultural or religious reasons for fireworks should know there are alternatives. Hire a cultural practitioner, shaman, priest or whomever they worship with for alternate blessings instead of fireworks.

If enough is enough, do something effective.

Deborah Kim

Mililani

