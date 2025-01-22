Off the news: Downtown improvement plan unveiled

Proponents of forming a Downtown Business Improvement District (DBID) to make the area “clean and safe” — and attractive to residents and shoppers — took their concept public last week. The presentation drew a full house of 200 at the Laniakea YWCA on Richards Street, one border of the proposed district, along with South Beretania Street, Nuuanu Avenue and Ala Moana Boulevard.

Next steps depend on downtown property owners. A petition signed by owners representing at least 25% of the assessed property value in the proposed DBID could bring the issue to the City Council; objections by owners representing at least 51% of assessments would sink it.