Since I recently put out into the universe that my friends don’t often cook for me, a friend offered to prepare a big Puerto Rican dinner for all of us. She ended up cooking in my tiny kitchen so I, of course, coached her through the cooking process. Jokes aside, I was able to get a free Puerto Rican cooking class.

She made roast pork; manioc with olives, vinegar and beans; and roasted plantains. My favorite dish was the manioc, also called yuca or tapioca.Not the pearls that go into desserts, but the actual root vegetable. I usually only eat it fried, so it was nice to have a new option that doesn’t involve a pot of boiling oil.

There’s always a bit of discussion about the proper preparation of manioc because of its unique properties. If it’s not peeled, soaked and thoroughly cooked, it contains some cyanide. I doubt anyone would just bite into its woody skin and eat it raw, but this is generally why I buy it already cooked and frozen.

I hovered over my friend as she stirred, impatiently waiting to try it. Once we finally began eating, I tried to claim the entire bowl as mine. Sadly, there were protests. There were also leftovers, but not nearly enough of the manioc. I had to make some for myself soon.

A starchy carb with onions, garlic and olives? Somehow, this was the perfect combo.

Turns out, this preparation is also good with cauliflower. You’ll fill your veggie quota — and probably a bit more — when you eat half a head of cauliflower by yourself. I’m at that age where all of my carbs have been replaced by cauliflower. It’s a high crime. Luckily, cauliflower tastes pretty good, especially with the acid kick from the vinegar.

Basically, the toppings are a salad dressing. I think one could also do this with roasted cauliflower, if you prefer. Seems like I should invite friends over to cook for me more often, don’t you think?

Cauliflower with Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

• 1 small head cauliflower,

separated into florets, core

discarded or reserved for another

purpose

• 1 red onion, quartered and

thinly sliced

• 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 3 tablespoons white vinegar

• 1/2 cup sliced green olives

(more, if you’re a big fan)

• Salt and pepper

• Cilantro, optional

Directions:

Bring a medium-sized pot of water to a boil, add1 tablespoon of salt per 4 quarts of water. (It should taste about as salty as pasta cooking water.)

Boil the florets for about 5 minutes, checking for doneness. If needed, cook for an additional 1–2 minutes. Drain and place the florets in a bowl to cool.

In a skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil over medium-low heat. When the oil is hot, sauté the red onion, stirring constantly until softened. Add the garlic and cook briefly. Remove from heat when just cooked.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the vinegar, the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and about 1/2 teaspoon of salt.

Add this mixture, along with the cooked onions and green olives, to the cooled cauliflower.

Gently toss until everything is well combined. Add a few tablespoons of chopped cilantro leaves, if you like.

Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve.