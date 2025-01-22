Don’t sulk up, bulk up this winter

‘Tofu’-ally Peaceful

Tofu is great because it soaks up the flavor of any marinade and it’s high in protein. Peace Cafe (2239 S. King St.) has a tofu scramble plate ($16.50) with tomatoes, veggie soup, mixed greens, house dressing and breadsticks. Eating foods high in protein but low in carbohydrates like this can help you feel full for much longer. To enjoy tofu with a local twist, opt for the katsu plate ($16.50) with tofu katsu, cucumber, mixed greens, tomatoes and house dressing.

Visit peacecafehawaii.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@peacecafehawaii).

Catch these vibes

Island Vibes Cafe (5425 Lower Honoapiilani Road) in Lahaina is a great place to sip on a high-protein smoothie, like the chocolate PB sunrise smoothie ($12) that has frozen banana mixed with coconut milk, chia seeds, peanut butter hemp seeds, chocolate protein powder and is topped with cacao nibs. Another option is the Chia Love Acai ($14) bowl that has an acai blend layered with chia seed pudding, granola, banana, strawberries and honey. Chia seeds are considered an excellent source of protein.

Visit islandvibescafe.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@islandvibesmaui).

Ono yo, lets go North Shore

Eating healthy or having a high-protein diet doesn’t always mean to be meats or protein powder! Ono Yo (56-505 Kamehameha Hwy.) in Kahuku serves up frozen greek yogurt with delicious toppings. Greek yogurt is high in protein, and you can get it as an “ono creation” ($10.50, small) with toppings such as bee pollen, granola, macadamia nuts, mochi and gummy bears! Other fun toppings are strawberries, chocolate chips and lilikoi butter.

Visit onoyohawaii.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@onoyohawaii).