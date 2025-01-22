Heaven is a place on earth

The sky blue font on the side of the truck reads: “Food so good it touches your soul.” Owner and chef Rondrell McBride opened Heaven’s Soul Food Cuisine on March 11.

“When I moved here in February of 2023, I knew people deserved good soul food, and I knew I could deliver,” says McBride. “The difference between my food truck is quality over quantity, and I wouldn’t sell anybody something I wouldn’t eat myself so I use and source the best ingredients.”

McBride says he even picks the collard greens out himself.

Customers can order some of his favorites, like the catfish plate ($26) that comes with seasoned yellow rice and a choice of two sides. Another option is the Heaven’s smoked barbecue rib plate ($26), which McBride smokes himself from the back of his truck. It is tender, juicy and flavorful.

Some of the sides to choose from include mac and cheese, candied yams, fries, green beans with smoked turkey, collard greens with smoked turkey and dressing.

Another popular plate that McBride recommends is the Beef Po Boy ($16), which is a deep fried Polish dog with homemade coleslaw, fries, homemade barbecue sauce and aioli.

Heaven’s Soul Food Cuisine also offers desserts that vary, as McBride makes all of his food fresh daily. The peach cobbler ($6) is decadent, warm and filling, with a nice balance of sweetness. However, he recommends his apple cobbler ($6) when it’s available.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The truck is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Geiger Community Park in Ewa Beach, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Pearlridge Center from. For updates on where the truck may be parked and for specials, follow the biz on Instagram (@heavenssoulfoodcuisine).

McBride values quality, joy and comfort in his food, as well as in his personal life. McBride’s son, Kapono, can sometimes be mentioned for a discount at the truck on certain days. To find out when and how, McBride coyly says, you have to follow the biz on social media.

Heaven’s Soul Food Cuisine

Pearlridge Center

Geiger Park

808-824-7332

heavenssoulfoodcuisine.com

Instagram:

@heavenssoulfoodcuisine

How to order: In person, phone orders or on OrderOut

How to pay: Cash, credit / debit cards, Apple Pay