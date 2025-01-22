Heaven is a place on earth

Wednesday, January 22, 2025
74°
Today's Paper
By Becky Mits
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
The sky blue font on the side of the truck reads: “Food so good it touches your soul.” Owner and chef Rondrell McBride opened Heaven’s Soul Food Cuisine on March 11.
“When I moved here in February of 2023, I knew people deserved good soul food, and I knew I could deliver,” says McBride. “The difference between my food truck is quality over quantity, and I wouldn’t sell anybody something I wouldn’t eat myself so I use and source the best ingredients.”
McBride says he even picks the collard greens out himself.
Customers can order some of his favorites, like the catfish plate ($26) that comes with seasoned yellow rice and a choice of two sides. Another option is the Heaven’s smoked barbecue rib plate ($26), which McBride smokes himself from the back of his truck. It is tender, juicy and flavorful.
Some of the sides to choose from include mac and cheese, candied yams, fries, green beans with smoked turkey, collard greens with smoked turkey and dressing.
Another popular plate that McBride recommends is the Beef Po Boy ($16), which is a deep fried Polish dog with homemade coleslaw, fries, homemade barbecue sauce and aioli.
Heaven’s Soul Food Cuisine also offers desserts that vary, as McBride makes all of his food fresh daily. The peach cobbler ($6) is decadent, warm and filling, with a nice balance of sweetness. However, he recommends his apple cobbler ($6) when it’s available.
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The truck is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Geiger Community Park in Ewa Beach, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Pearlridge Center from. For updates on where the truck may be parked and for specials, follow the biz on Instagram (@heavenssoulfoodcuisine).
McBride values quality, joy and comfort in his food, as well as in his personal life. McBride’s son, Kapono, can sometimes be mentioned for a discount at the truck on certain days. To find out when and how, McBride coyly says, you have to follow the biz on social media.
Heaven’s Soul Food Cuisine
Pearlridge Center
Geiger Park
808-824-7332
heavenssoulfoodcuisine.com
Instagram:
@heavenssoulfoodcuisine
How to order: In person, phone orders or on OrderOut
How to pay: Cash, credit / debit cards, Apple Pay