Looking for a new home

Popular burger joint Chubbies Burgers (1145C 12th Ave.) will be closing its brick-and-mortar diner in Kaimuki on Feb. 1. Owner Jeffrey Nedry says in the short-term he’s looking for a space to hold popup events. The good news? In the longer term, he’s looking to re-open in a new permanent location sometime later this year.

Chubbies began as a food truck parked in the Ward area of Honolulu. Its popular menu options include the 50’s Burger ($10.75), a classic smashburger with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and the biz’s signature 50’s sauce; the El Ray ($12.75), a classic smashburger with pepperjack cheese, avocado, panko red onion rings, iceberg lettuce and garlic ranch dressing; and the the Ten Gallon, a classic smashburger with grilled onion, thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, iceberg lettuce and barbecue strip sauce.

Keep up with the biz on Instagram (@chubbieshawaii).

Golf flow and small bites

Olomana Golf Club (41-1801 Kalanianaole Hwy.) has launched its night-time Glow Golf Driving Range. The experience is powered by Top Tracer, which uses ball-tracking technology to track shots made in the evening. This isn’t your typical golf course. Think of it as a night-time driving range with glow-in-the-dark golf balls and targets.

To complement the experience, Olomana has put together a Glow Golf menu. Guests will find ice-cold beer ($7), cocktails such as vodka tonic, whiskey and coke, and high ball ($9-$15) and non-alcoholic drinks ($2-$5). Food options include caprese bites ($14), vegetable skewers ($10), sliders ($14) and nachos ($10).

There’s also a beer garden from 6 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more info, visit olomanalinks.com/glow-golf.

It’s pau hana time

Now that the New Year’s celebrations are over, folks have headed back to work. That means some pau hana options are in order. Look no further than The Dotted Line Kitchen & Lounge at AC Hotel by Marriott (1111 Bishop St.). Located in the heart of downtown Honolulu, this eatery has a pau hana menu from 3-6 p.m. Guests will receive $2 off wine by the glass, draft beers, well spirits and cocktails. Bar bites ($7 each) include truffle fries served with bacon-shallot aioli and ketchup; a single lemongrass chicken taco; shrimp ceviche; and a mini fried chicken sandwich.

The Dotted Line also has a pair of tasting board specials. The first features an assortment of charcuterie paired with a glass of Andis Winery Painted Fields Red Blend ($30). The other comes with three crispy beef tostadas paired with a 20-ounce pour of Rufina Agave Spirit ($30).

For more info, visit dottedlinehawaii.com.

Muumuu and (tea-infused) mimosas

January is Muumuu Month in Hawaii and there’s still time to get in on the fun. The Veranda at Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort & Spa, (2365 Kalakaua Ave.) is hosting a special afternoon tea event with Hawaiian-owned fashion brand Kahulalea on Jan. 25.

Guests are invited to wear their favorite muumuu (or aloha attire) and enjoy one of three special tea sets. The Royal Tea ($135) features a tea-infused mimosa flight, soup du jour or salad, finger sandwiches, berries with yogurt and whipped cream ; and tropical sorbet. This set also comes with an omiyage gift bag.

The First Lady ($110) comes with a glass of sparkling rose, finger sandwiches, tea dessert offerings and a souvenir fan.

The Menehune Keiki Tea ($65) is aimed at those age 12 and younger. It includes a keiki tea set, milkshakes, cookies and a teddy bear.

Make a reservation at verandawaikiki.com.

Sub surfaces in Wahiawa

A new sandwich shop has opened in Wahiawa. Sub Shack (78 Wilikina Drive) is a locally owned and operated business that celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 18.

Some popular options include Surfers Paradise ($15 footlong), which comes with roast beef, pepperoni, bacon, avocado spread, red onion, provolone, tomatoes and mayo; Banzai Italian ($15 footlong) featuring ham, salami, pepperoni, red onion, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo; and Gold Coast Club ($15 footlong), which is packed with turkey, bacon, avocado spread, cucumber, sprouts, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

All sandwiches come on slightly sweet Hawaiian bread rolls and customers may opt for a 6-inch sub or a footlong.

The clean, surf-themed restaurant boasts indoor seating and plenty of free street parking.

Order online at subshackhawaii.com and follow the biz on Instagram (@subshackhawaii).

Endless izakaya options

Dial up the flavor at 855-Aloha Restaurant & Bar located inside Romer House Waikiki (415 Nahua St.).

This eatery offers a local take on Japanese izakaya with cold small dishes such as Ocean Umami ($21), featuring scallop sashimi, ikura, uni nori puree, fermented plum green onion and wasabi leaf; hot small dishes such as Umami Shiitake ($14.50), featuring stuffed shiitake tempura, shrimp scallop and tentsuyu sauce; sushi rolls such as the Godzilla ($21.50), featuring snow crab, shrimp tempura salmon, avocado, tobiko, spicy mayo unagi sauce and scallion; and chef’s recommendations such as Sho’s Kakiage ($26), featuring crispy fried root vegetables, corn shrimp and tentsuyu.

Also on the menu are steaks, nigiri sushi and tableside teppanyaki.

For more info, visit 855aloha.com.