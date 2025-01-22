‘Spore’-tacular start to the Lunar new year

In a lot of Chinese cuisine, the preparation takes more time than the actual cooking. This holds true for this tasty dish that is similar to jai — a traditional Lunar New Year fare that sometimes can be too ambitious for many home cooks.

This version requires far fewer ingredients, and thus, will be much less complicated.

Dried shiitake and king oyster mushrooms, also called alii mushrooms, provide a chewy texture.

Dried shiitake and king oyster mushrooms

Ingredients:

• 6 medium dried shiitake mushrooms

• 8 ounces king oyster mushrooms

• 3 ounces dried bean thread (also called cellophane noodles)

• 1 large Chinese cabbage (won bok)

• 4 tablespoons oil, divided

• 2-inch piece ginger, sliced, divided

• 4 cloves garlic, chopped

• 1 large carrot, shredded into 2-inch strips

• 3 tablespoons soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons Shaohsing wine (see note)

• 1 teaspoon brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons vegetarian oyster sauce

•Cilantro leaves, for garnish

Directions:

Soak dried shiitake/black mushrooms in water overnight. Once hydrated, remove stems and reserve liquid. Cut the caps into 1/4-inch slices.

Soak bean thread in warm water for 10 minutes. Drain and cut into thirds.

Cut root end off of cabbage and rinse each leaf under running water; drain. Cut the leafy parts away from the firm inner stems. Cut firm parts into 1/2-inch slices. Stack the leafy parts and cut in thirds horizontally. Set aside.

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a pan or wok over medium. Set aside 2 slices of ginger; add the rest to the pan and stir-fry 2 minutes. Add garlic. After a minute, add mushrooms and carrots and cook until brown, 3-5 minutes.

Add soy sauce, wine, brown sugar and vegetarian oyster sauce, stirring to mix. Cook until liquid is reduced. Remove mushrooms and carrots; set aside.

Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to pan. When the oil is hot, add remaining 2 slices of ginger and cook until fragrant. Add cabbage stems; stir-fry until soft. Add leaves and 1/4 cup reserved mushroom soaking liquid. Cover and let steam until cabbage is soft.

Add bean thread; cook until tender.

Return mushrooms and carrots to pan; mix well. Taste; add salt if needed. Garnish with cilantro. Serves 6.

Note: Shaohsing wine is made from fermented glutinous rice, water and wheat-based yeast, and can be found in Chinatown. Dry sherry can be substituted.

Approximate Nutrient Analysis per serving (not including salt to taste or optional ingredients): 210 calories, 10 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 750 mg sodium, 27 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 5 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.