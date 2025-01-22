Spread the love

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

What time is it? That’s right, it’s peanut butter jelly time! Well, actually, mostly peanut butter.

Its origins can be traced back to the Incas and Aztecs who ground roasted peanuts into a paste. It then entered the modern world via nutritionist — and famous cereal maker — John Harvey Kellogg, who is credited for patenting a proto-peanut butter to feed hospital patients.

Now, it can be found in everything from baked goods to savory dishes.

Find comfort in the peanut butter classics or try something new for National Peanut Butter Day on Jan. 24.

Egghead Cafe

Breakfast is best served with peanut butter! Egghead Cafe (1210 Dillingham Blvd. Ste. 8) in Kapalama Shopping Center is known for its breakfast and brunch selections, including its peanut butter French toast.

This crispy deep-fried stuffed toast features rich peanut butter and sweet condensed milk sandwiched in between slices of bread that have been dipped in an egg batter and fried to perfection.

Visit eggheadhonolulu.com.

Little Fish Coffee Kauai

Along with smoothies, sandwiches and coffee, Little Fish Coffee Kauai (2294 Poipu Road) serves up a variety of acai bowls, including its Palaka Bowl, which features acai topped with peanut butter, bananas, blueberries, granola, almonds and chocolate chips.

Visit littlefishcoffee.com or follow the biz on Instagram

(@littlefishcoffee).

Babes Bakery

Located at the bottom of Saint Louis Heights, Babes Bakery (3036 Waialae Ave. Ste. B4) has a variety of breads (sourdough and sweet options) and of course, cookies.

From mac nut chocolate chip to salted caramel mocha and triple chocolate cheesecake, there is a cookie for any sugary craving. Try the Miso Nutties — peanut butter cookies with white miso paste, which gives a flavor boost to this chewy cookie.

Visit babesbakeryhawaii.com.

Waffle and Berry

For another breakfast option, stop by Waffle and Berry (2250 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 104) for its peanut butter banana waffles.

At this hidden waffle spot in Waikiki Shopping Plaza, these waffles have a guava jelly filling and are topped with homemade whipped cream and powdered sugar. These sweet confections are served with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on the side.

Visit waffleandberry.com.

Side Street Inn

Side Street Inn (multiple locations) is home to many local comfort foods, including its signature garlic chicken, fried rice and pan-fried pork chops.

But, it also serves many desserts, such as its peanut butter crunch. This sweet treat is served warm and topped with a chocolate drizzle and Roselani’s vanilla ice cream.

Visit sidestreetinn.com.

Honolulu Bistro

From savory-and- sweet grilled sandwiches to smoothies and desserts, Honolulu Bistro (1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 1069) offers a variety of peanut butter options.

Choose a classic PB&J gourmet grilled sandwich or try the PBBH — a gourmet grilled sandwich with crunchy or smooth peanut butter, sliced bananas and a honey drizzle. Both are dusted with powdered sugar.

This eatery also offers a PB Nana smoothie, which is a blend of peanut butter, bananas, apples and honey.

Visit honolulubistro.com.

Island Vintage Coffee

Try a classic PB&J — but with a local twist! Island Vintage Coffee (multiple locations) has a mango peanut butter sandwich, which features fresh island fruits and locally sourced ingredients. A coconut peanut butter combined with a choice of mango or papaya and local organic raw white honey is sandwiched between slices of cranberry walnut bread. The sandwich is only available at the biz’s locations in Royal Hawaiian Center, Kapolei Commons, Haleiwa, Whaler’s Village on Maui, The Shops at Wailea on Maui and King’s Shops in Waikoloa on Hawai‘i island.

Visit islandvintagecoffee.com.