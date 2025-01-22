UH baseball season tickets on sale

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Season tickets are on sale for the Hawaii baseball team, which opens its season Feb. 14 against Marshall at Les Murakami Stadium.

Rich Hill enters his fourth season as coach of the Rainbow Warriors, who finished 37-16 last season.

Season ticket prices for the 35-game home schedule are $350 (lower level), $320 (mid level), $150 (adult, upper level), $130 (ages 65-older, upper level) and $60 (ages 4 through high school, upper level).

Tickets are available for purchase on the UH athletics website or the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center box office (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Single-game tickets will go on sale Feb. 5.