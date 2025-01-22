Hawaii Grown: Isle athletes making their marks on court, mat, in track and field

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> O’Shen Cazimero (Kohala), Western Oregon: Stepped into the starting lineup and took advantage, scoring 19 points in a 90-86 loss to Western Washington. He has raised his points-per-game average from 6.8 to 9.0 since becoming a starter three games ago after spending his first four games coming off the bench.

>> Brandon Chung (Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind), Gallaudet: Filled the scoresheet with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 95-74 win over Penn State Abington, taking over after two starters got into foul trouble. He has scored in double figures in seven straight games. Malosi Viena (Pearl City) contributed 10 points in 19 minutes off the bench.

>> Jake Holtz (Damien), Whitworth: Broke out of a mini-slump with 12 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes of an 82-74 win over Pacific. He has played in 98 consecutive games and has not missed a contest since his freshman season.

>> Ryder Hsiung (Punahou), Willamette: Scored 13 points with three 3-pointers in a 76-73 loss to Pacific Lutheran but struggled the next night with 2-for-10 shooting — 1-for-7 from deep — and five points in a 97-76 loss to Linfield.

>> Raefe McEnroe (Farrington), Montana Northern: Scored 11 points with five assists in a 91-71 loss to Providence (Mont.) and then had 13 points in an 80-58 loss to Carroll (Mont.), his fourth straight game in double figures in scoring.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Paige Oh (‘Iolani), Puget Sound: Scored 13 points in a 60-46 win over Pacific Lutheran, then scored nine points with five assists in a 73-67 loss to Lewis & Clark. She had three 3-pointers in each game and has had at least one in five straight contests. She leads the loggers with 29 assists but has committed 40 turnovers.

>> Brooke Samura (Hawaii Prep), Pacific Lutheran: Enjoyed a 20-point game for the first time in her career with 20 in a 60-46 loss to Puget Sound and was rewarded with a return to the starting lineup. She then put up 16 points in a 68-56 win over Willamette. Ashley Akamine (Lahainaluna) had eight rebounds against the Bearcats.

MEN’S SWIMMING

>> Kai Hayashida (Hilo), Whitworth: Led off a winning effort in the 400 medley relay against Lewis & Clark, then took first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:47.90, one of four Pirates to win two events. He won 400 intermediate the next day against Pacific with a time of 4:19.65.

>> Stone Miller (‘Iolani), New York: Swam the second leg of the winning 200 freestyle relay in a meet against Williams College and MIT, then came back a day later and took third place in the 50 free with an effort of 21.49 seconds.

>> Jon Reiter (‘Iolani), Cal Baptist: Contributed to a pool record in the second leg of the 200 medley relay against Grand Canyon, helping his team to a 1:27.05 clocking. He also won two individual events, the 100 breast in 55.04 and 200 breast in 1:58.84. He had not had a victory since Dec. 7.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

>> Kai Flanagan (Punahou), Cal Baptist: Doubled up with victories in the distance races against Grand Canyon, swimming the 500 free in 5:05.24 and the 1,000 free in 10:25.28. She was the only Lancer to win multiple events.

>> Naomi Nakaya (University), Concordia-Irvine: Made the top step of the podium twice in the OC Triple Distance Invitational, winning the 50- and 100-meter butterfly. She swam the 50 in 27.48 seconds, the 100 in 59.70 and took second in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:13.03.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Tatum Moku (Kamehameha), Washington State: The sophomore set the program record in the pole vault with an effort of 14 feet, 5.5 inches, the second-highest vault in the NCAA so far this season and beating her personal best by more than 10 inches.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Trent Goo Sun (University), Marian: Did it all in a 3-2 win over Wisconsin-Stevens Point, earning a triple-double with 11 kills, 25 assists and 10 digs. Aaron Velasco (McKinley) had a double-double with 13 kills and 13 digs. The Sabres have seven players from Hawaii on their roster, including Javaen Velasco (McKinley), Mikala Abagon (Mililani), Rudy Badua (McKinley), Keanu Ouranitsas-Hayes (Ke Kula O Nawahiokalaniopuu) and Ghreysen Scully (Leilehua).

>> Evan Porter (Punahou), Stanford: Racked up a career high 15 digs and added two assists in a 3-1 win over Penn State; he led the team with five digs in a sweep of Ohio State the previous day to help the Cardinal go unbeaten in the First Point Collegiate Tournament.

>> Harryzen Soares (Kamehameha), Sacred Heart: Opened his college career with 13 digs in a 3-2 win over Fairleigh Dickinson, starting and playing all five sets.

>> Keoni Thiim (Kalani), Brigham Young: Put down 42 kills in two 3-2 wins over Ball State to keep the Cougars unbeaten, digging up 13 shots in the first match. Noa Haine (Punahou) dished out 26 assists in two sets of one of the matches and added three digs but didn’t play in the other one.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Jonah Chew (Kamehameha), Embry Riddle: Punctuated his senior night with a 12-0 major decision over Travis Thorpe of Southern Oregon, one of only three Eagles to earn a victory.

>> Brant Porter (Kamehameha), Menlo: Put on an impressive display in a tri-meet against Big Bend and Snow, earning a tech fall in his first match and a pin in his second to end a three-match losing streak.

>> Kysen Terukina (Kamehameha), Iowa State: Won all four matches at the Cyclone Open to capture the 125-pound class, closing it with a 4-2 win over Nebraska’s Alan Koehler in the final. He was the top seed and all of his matches went the distance with a final margin within five points. He has lost only once this year and is riding a five-match winning streak.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Nohea Moniz (Kamehameha), Sacred Heart: The sophomore honored her veteran teammates with two pins on senior night, stopping Rebecca Ridling of D’Youville in 2:09, then closing out Madeline Li of New England College in 1:47. It was her first 2-0 day since early December and put her at 10-9 this season.

>> Emily Paulino (Kalani), Midland: Won the 124-pound division of the York Open, nipping Brooke McCurley of Colorado Mesa 6-4 in the final and pinning her two opponents before that. She is 11-3 this season and has not been pinned.

>> Ty Takamori (Baldwin), Providence: Won both of her matches in a tri-dual on Sunday, beating Southern Oregon’s Kiana Patrick 12-6 and pinning Ireri Mares of Vanguard in 2:35. Jasmine Adiniwin (Moanalua) was the final wrestler in a tie dual with Southern Oregon and pinned Avery Munden-Manko in the first period to earn the Argos the victory.