Letter: Immigration advocates needed in Trump era

Recently an Island Voices column, written by Amy Agbayani, described what I consider a fairly accurate, reasoned and compassionate argument showing all the positive contributions made by our immigrant community (“Immigrants contribute to isle economy and cultural fabric,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 16). The majority of what she said is true.

I suppose the column was meant to counter what President Donald Trump has said about the border and immigrants — especially those with black or brown skins. They are either going to eat our dogs or poison our bloodstream or take away jobs. Which point of view is winning out in America at this time? Making America Great Again, in my opinion, really translates into Make America White Again.

I am fearful of what the Trump presidency has in store for this country and our immigrant community, but hopeful that there are enough individuals like Ms. Agbayani who will help make us a more humane and just country — and a lot less racist as well.

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter