Letter: Isle deserves better than ill-advised landfill plan

A recent city-proposed landfill might be put into the middle of historic agricultural lands in Wahiawa without owner Dole Food Co.’s approval. More concerning is the aquifer 800 feet below will supposedly be protected by a plastic lining said to last 20 years. After 20 years, what toxic grime seeps through to the fresh water aquifer below?

Perhaps the city has other strange backup plans like: dumping into Koko Head or Diamond Head craters; dumping at Sand Island, Ford Island or Kahoolawe that is full of unexploded bombs; claiming eminent domain, and dumping into the old rock quarry off the H3 or the Makua Valley bombing area; shipping to the Big Island to dump and burn up in the boiling hot lava at the Halemaumau Crater at Kilauea?

Hopefully, we can dream up a more serious and environmentally sound solution.

John Burns

Wahiawa

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter