Letter: Trump once again faces dishonest media critique

Immediately, liberal media began lambasting the new president’s inauguration speech by fact-checking Donald Trump’s inflation critique, citing how the consumer price index has come down from 9% to 3%.

The assessment completely ignores the debasement of our dollar caused by the absurd money printing from massive deficit spending. The dollar’s purchasing power since 1913, when money printing was established, has been reduced to an equivalent of only 3 cents. Media outlets also ridiculed the first lady’s dress and hat.

This shameful dishonesty and disrespect is what’s dividing our country. These people should wake up — the election for Mr. Trump signaled Americans’ despise of the progressive left, and these elitists who believe they can continue to sabotage the will of the people had better watch out.

Gene Dumaran

Ewa Beach

