Letter: Trump’s pardon of Jan. 6 attackers is deplorable

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Among the worst of Donald Trump’s deplorable executive orders was his pardoning of Jan. 6 rioters who attacked and brutally wounded Capitol police officers defending Congress, its occupants and democracy itself.

These incarcerated felons, who were legally investigated and arrested by law enforcement, prosecuted by career Justice Department prosecutors and convicted in courts of law that respected their constitutional rights, were gratuitously allowed to escape well-deserved punishment by a president fulfilling a campaign promise.

To be sure, everyone who voted for Trump bears responsibility for this outrageous nullification of the rule of law and respect for law enforcement and the American judicial system itself.

While they may have voted for him for other reasons, they knew he had pledged to release the Jan. 6 “hostages,” regardless of the betrayal to those brave, truly patriotic Capitol police officers and damage to the respect for law and order.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter