Off the news: Green on hunt for climate change funds

An estimated $500 million annually — gulp — is needed to fully shore up Hawaii’s climate-change defenses and respond to the increased risks of fire-, flood- and storm-related disaster.

Gov. Josh Green said he will push for a 1% increase in the state hotel tax to help cover a portion of costs, endorses legislative action to impose visitor fees at certain popular locations statewide, and is looking to “scrape” the annual interest (currently $66 million) on the state’s rainy day fund. In all, the money collected should add up to about $200 million.