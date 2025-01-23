Kokua Line: When will Tax-Aide sites open?

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Question: I noticed you ran something last month about Tax-Aide looking for volunteers, but what about the sites for people who need the help doing their taxes? Have those been announced yet? I learned last year that it’s better to call sooner than later for an appointment.

Answer: Yes, locations and hours can be found via links at 808ne.ws/hitaxaarp, the website for the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program in Hawaii. We’ll list the Oahu sites as posted Wednesday; check the website for changes. To be clear, only a few sites offer appointments; most will have walk-in service — you sign in and wait your turn.

We left out Lanakila Multipurpose Senior Center because all appointments are filled, the website says.

Honolulu

>> Catholic Charities, 1822 Keeaumoku St. Open Saturdays, Feb. 1 to April 5. Closed Feb. 8. Appointments only; no walk-ins. For an appointment, call 808-319-7681 Tuesdays and Fridays only, from 9 a.m. to noon. Do not leave a message. No calls after March 28.

>> Honolulu Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2313 Nuuanu Ave. Open Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 4 to April 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk in or make an appointment at the tax-prep site, as available. Do not call the church. Parking: Spaces 72-92 (at side/front of church) and 35-53 (at rear).

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Hawaii Kai Public Library, 249 Lunalilo Home Road. Open Saturdays, Feb. 1 to April 12, 9 a.m. to noon. Closed Feb. 15. Walk-in only; no appointments. Mask required. Do not call library.

>> Aiea Public Library, 99-374 Pohai Place. Open Tuesdays, Feb. 11 to April 8, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed March 26. Walk-in only; no appointments. Do not call library.

>> Salt Lake-Moanalua Public Library: Open Feb. 26, March 5 and March 12 from 9 a.m. to noon by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 805-222-0024 on Feb. 14, 21 or 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Note that area code is 805, not 808.

Leeward Oahu

>> Kroc Community Center, 91-3257 Kualakai Parkway. Open Saturdays, Feb. 15 to April 5, 9 a.m. to noon. The appointment line (805-768-4033) will be open Fridays, Feb. 7 to March 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. Note that area code is 805.

>> Ewa Beach Public Library, 91-950 North Road. Open Thursdays, Feb. 13 to April 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The appointment line (805-768-4033) will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 5 to April 2, from 9 a.m. to noon. Note that the area code is 805.

>> Villages of Kapolei Mauka, 91-1050 Kamaaha Loop, in building across road from swimming pool. Open Tuesdays, Feb. 4 to April 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last entry at 1 p.m.). Closed Feb. 18 and Feb. 25. Walk-in only.

>> Waianae Public Library, 85-625 Farrington Highway. Open Wednesdays, Feb. 5 to April 2, 9 a.m. to noon. Last entry 11:30 a.m. Closed March 26. Walk-in only.

>> Nanakuli Public Library, 89-070 Farrington Highway. Open Fridays, Feb. 7 to April 4, 9 a.m. to noon. Last entry at 11:30 a.m. Walk-in only.

Windward Oahu

>> Kahuku Public & School Library, 56-490 Kamehameha Highway. Open Thursdays, Feb. 6 to April 10, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-in only. Use sign-up sheet outside library.

>> Church of the Nazarene, 536 Oneawa St. Open Mondays, Feb. 3 to April 14, 9 a.m. to noon. Walk-in only. Do not call church or pastor. No entry to site before 8 a.m.

>> KEY Project, 47-200 Waihee Road. Open Fridays, Feb. 7 to April 11, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Walk-in only. Do not call KEY Project office. No early entry to tax-prep area.

Tax-Aide provides free tax return preparation in conjunction with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, for people with uncomplicated federal and state income tax returns. Bring a hard copy of your tax year 2023 return, tax year 2024 documents and other information. Full instructions are on the website.

As we mentioned, check the website for updates, as locations, dates and hours may change. Walk-in service is first come, first served and may not be available to all who wish to use the service.

Tax-Aide relies on IRS-­certified volunteers to file the returns. As you recalled, we published an item Dec. 6 putting out the call for volunteers ahead of IRS and AARP Foundation training.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.