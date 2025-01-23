Oahu soldier’s death is remembered 20 years later in annual competition
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Allen Hoe showed soldiers a tattered old flag Wednesday that he and fellow soldiers carried with them in Vietnam, and that his son, 1st Lt. Nainoa Hoe, carried in Iraq to honor their memory. Nainoa Hoe had the flag on him when he was killed by a sniper in Iraq.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Soldiers from the Army’s 25th Infantry Division, 21st Infantry Regiment, emerged from the ocean at Bellows Beach on Wednesday as part of an annual competition honoring the legacy of 1st Lt. Nainoa Hoe, an Oahu-born Army officer killed during the 2005 Battle of Mosul in Iraq.
KEVIN KNODELL / KNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Soldiers from the Army’s 25th Infantry Division, 21st Infantry Regiment, were at the Honolulu Polo Club on Wednesday for an annual competition honoring the legacy of 1st Lt. Nainoa Hoe, killed during the 2005 Battle of Mosul in Iraq.
KEVIN KNODELL / KNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, Nainoa Hoe’s younger brother, 1st Sgt. Nakoa Hoe, right, crawled in the sand at Bellows Beach as part of the competition. Sgt. Maj. Stephen Siglock, above left, who served in Nainoa Hoe’s platoon, is shown with Nainoa’s father, Allen Hoe.
COURTESY PHOTO
Nainoa Hoe:
An annual competition held Jan. 22 marks the anniversary of his death