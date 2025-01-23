On the Move: Nagamine Okawa Engineers Inc.

Thursday, January 23, 2025
Maxx Cullen Toyama
Jonathan Okunaga
Brandon Cezar
Nagamine Okawa Engineers Inc. has
announced the following promotions:
>> Jonathan Okunaga to vice president. Okunaga is a licensed structural engineer with 13 years experience, specializing in bridge load ratings and design/
rehabilitation of military structures, including facilities at Joint Base Pearl
Harbor-Hickam and Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam.
>> Brandon Cezar to associate from project engineer. Cezar has nine years
experience in structural engineering,
including design of commercial buildings, design and investigation of educational and institutional facilities, design and inspection of bridges, repair
and rehabilitation of bridge structures, and bridge load rating. His projects include the DOT Maui and Kauai bridge inspections, Maui County Kaupakalua Bridge emergency replacement and Turtle Bay infrastructure
improvements.
>> Maxx Cullen Toyama to associate from project engineer. Toyama has eight years experience in structural engineering, including design and investigation of educational and institutional facilities and military structures, design and inspection of bridges, bridge load ratings and underwater structure inspection as a commercially certified diver. His projects include the Hilo Medical Center expansion, Koukouai Bridge repair and DOT statewide traffic signal modernization.
