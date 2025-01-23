Hilo picked third in PacWest softball poll

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Hawaii Hilo softball team was picked to finish third in the PacWest Preseason Coaches Poll, released Wednesday.

The Vulcans finished with 88 points. Concordia Irvine was picked first with 120 and 10 first-place votes and Azusa Pacific was selected second with 106 and the other first-place vote.

Chaminade came in eighth with 48 points and Hawaii Pacific was tied for ninth with 28.

Hawaii Hilo outfielder Rayna White, shortstop Jayda Favela and pitcher Chloe Sales, Chaminade shortstop Taryn Fujioka and designated player/catcher Larchelle Tuifao, and Hawaii Pacific infielder Jewel Larson were named to the conference’s Preseason Watch List.