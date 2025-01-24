Letter: Fewer service members, more homes and rentals

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Thanks for putting the problem of military housing on the front page of Sunday’s newspaper (“Service members occupy nearly 14% of Oahu rentals,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 19). I was disappointed to see that one possible solution is to build more military housing. No one dares to suggest that we could reduce the number of military personnel on Oahu.

Besides the rental market, fewer service members would also take a big pressure off Hawaii’s precious little land and water resources.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

