Letter: Mark these gas prices to track Trump’s progress

Donald Trump is president again and now needs to make good on his promise to curb inflation and bring down the price of gasoline. In a September speech, where he announced Elon Musk would head a new government efficiency office, he also vowed to get gasoline below $2 a gallon.
On Oahu, regular gas at Costco is currently $3.999 per gallon, at Hele it is $4.449 per gallon at the cash price, and at Union 76 it is $4.699 per gallon.
Making note of these prices now will make it easier for us to look back and revisit them in a year, and every year, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to mark Trump’s success at curbing inflation or prove him to be a liar and us gullible fools.
Melanie Lau
Moanalua
