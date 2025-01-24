Letter: U.S. slides back to days of gross social inequality

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Some 60 years ago, young and idealistic women and men known as Freedom Riders rode in freedom buses from California to New England to Alabama, to lend support and, if necessary, life and limb to their fellow Blacks in their fight to end segregation. They braved police dogs, beatings and electric rods.

These peace warriors, spring chickens then and now octogenarians, were exchanging those days of their lives for what they believed — a society that upholds race equality and gender equity. A small measure of success ensued because their timidity morphed into audacity.

It is indeed tragic to see a fundamentally white- and male-dominated government roll back the years of struggle. What is this unnecessary throwback?

Choo Lak Yeow

Waianae

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter