Off the news: Judge blocks birthright citizenship order

In a swift ruling Thursday, a federal judge in Seattle blocked the Trump administration from implementing a Monday executive order that tried to curtail the right of U.S. birthright citizenship. The executive order sought to refuse citizenship to children born in the United States if neither parent was a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident.

U.S. District Judge John Coughenour, an appointee of Republican former President Ronald Reagan, called the order “blatantly unconstitutional.” The citizenship clause of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment provides that anyone born in the United States is a citizen.