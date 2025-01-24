Editorial: Tougher laws for human trafficking

Human trafficking is underway in Hawaii on any given day. Police, prosecutors, social workers and health care providers know this, because cases come to the surface when a trafficking victim or concerned witness calls a hotline, when perpetrators are caught in a sting or when a victim is injured or killed by a trafficker.

Many more incidents of human trafficking are suspected than can be detected, though, and those involving the most vulnerable victims — children and youth — are most likely to be hidden away. Added effort is required to expose the criminals involved and free those who’ve been coerced.

This year, the state Legislature will have an opportunity to strengthen law aimed at traffickers — and must take it, recognizing the Hawaii attorney general’s call for “shared community commitment.”

Senate Bill 193 increases penalties for sex trafficking in Hawaii, lifting the maximum fine for the offense from $50,000 to $100,000, and increasing the maximum penalty for a felony offense to a prison term of 20 years with no possibility for parole. The harsher punishments are worthy of enactment. While current Hawaii law makes parole for convicted traffickers an option in all cases, the prospect of imprisonment without this “escape valve” could well deter trafficking by cutting into the numbers of predators willing to risk an extended sentence.

SB 193 also allows law enforcement to take minors into custody without a judge’s order, based on “reasonable” grounds to believe a minor has violated trafficking laws. This would allow police to quickly remove minors from trafficking operations — and allow Family Court to take immediate jurisdiction, providing safe harbor and access to services.

More ideas may emerge when activists, researchers, students and others involved in the effort to end human trafficking hold a two-day conference next week, hosted by advocate group Ho‘ola Na Pua, Hawaii Pacific University and Chaminade University. The “Waves of Justice: Human Trafficking Awareness and Strategy Summit” takes place Tuesday through Thursday at Aloha Tower Marketplace (808ne.ws/WavesOfJustice).

Summit goals include: getting facts out on how trafficking takes shape in Hawaii; recognizing signs of trafficking, locally and globally; and mobilizing communities to coordinate robust, enduring anti-trafficking efforts. These must also serve as benchmarks for statewide action.

Hawaii’s particular characteristics — its island location and heavy tourist presence — leave it vulnerable to human trafficking, Ho‘ola Na Pua asserts, with “individuals who are isolated and at risk” most likely to be targets. Homeless people, immigrants and children in the foster-care system are disproportionately exposed. With one week remaining in this year’s Human Trafficking Awareness Month, advocates and officials are making the issue a focus.

Counter-actions are becoming more sophisticated. In 2023, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that a “cyber forensic analyst” trained to use advanced digital investigative methods had been based in Honolulu. Criminals are also becoming more sophisticated, too, so continued training will be a necessity.

Earlier this month, the state Department of the Attorney General launched a Human Trafficking Prevention Program (HTPP) web page (808ne.ws/HTPPonline), with information available to anyone interested or who needs help. This follows from the Legislature’s creation of the HTPP in 2023, with the aim of developing comprehensive statewide anti-trafficking strategies.

This month of awareness will soon end, but the work of exposing and rooting out human trafficking must not. A candlelight vigil to honor survivors and show shared commitment to end this devastating crime takes place 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the state Capitol Rotunda. To join, register at 808ne.ws/Vigil.