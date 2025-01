President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that will prevent a planned Hawaii offshore wind energy project from going forward. A turbine spins at the South Fork Wind site, approximately 35 miles off the coast of Montauk, N.Y.

The political winds in Washington, D.C., have shifted against offshore wind energy plans that include at least one ambitious and controversial project proposed for Hawaii.

President Donald Trump on Monday stopped further consideration of leasing federal waters, at least temporarily, for wind energy projects nationwide.

The move, one of more than 40 executive actions taken by Trump on the first day of his new term as president, freezes use of federal waters for new wind farms pending a comprehensive review by his administration.

In 2024 the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which is part of the Department of the Interior and has issued at least 16 ocean leases for wind energy projects off eight coastal states since 2012, anticipated making 12 more leases available for wind energy projects through 2028.

Trump’s memo cited “various alleged legal deficiencies” and “potential inadequacies” underlying the federal government’s leasing and permitting of wind energy projects.

More offshore wind farm projects could have negative consequences on birds, marine mammals, navigational safety, transportation, national security, fishing and other interests, according to the memo withdrawing federal waters from new or renewed wind farm leases.

“This withdrawal shall go into effect beginning on January 21, 2025, and shall remain in effect until this Presidential Memorandum is revoked,” Trump’s order said.

It’s uncertain how long the review, to be conducted by leaders of six federal agencies including the Interior Department, might last and whether the review results in more of a short-term stall or long-term stop.

The company seeking an offshore wind farm lease in Hawaii, Aukahi Energy LLC, would not comment on Trump’s order and potential impacts.

Donalyn Dela Cruz, a spokesperson for the company, said in a statement, “Aukahi Energy remains committed to helping Hawaii reach its renewable energy mandate and looks forward to working with the state on how it intends to proceed in securing renewable energy and in fighting climate change.”

Aukahi, a joint venture between Oregon-based Progression Energy and a utility company owned by the government of France, wants to put 22 to 30 floating wind turbines — each taller than a football field — between Oahu and Molokai to supply about 25% of the electricity used on Oahu at an estimated cost of over $1.8 billion.

The 400- to 450-­ megawatt project is proposed for a site about 12 nautical miles from the closest points on Oahu and Molokai in federal waters, which begin 3 nautical miles from shore.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management in recent years has received interest from at least two companies wanting to develop an offshore wind farm in Hawaii. In 2024 the agency announced that a lease for Hawaii could be put up for auction in 2028.

Aukahi has asked BOEM to hold an ocean site lease auction in 2026 to accommodate many years needed for reviews, permitting and construction so that operations can begin by 2035.

Hawaii has a state goal to have 100% of electricity produced from renewable sources by 2045. Offshore wind has long been seen by some state leaders as an option to achieve the goal while also reducing the cost of electricity for consumers and businesses that currently pay the highest electricity rates in the nation.

There also has been local public opposition to offshore wind farm development in Hawaii.

Aukahi received largely negative feedback to its plan in 2024 at two public meetings in Waimanalo and Hawaii Kai. Concerns were raised over impacts from hurricanes and tidal waves on turbines as well as impacts from turbines on views, wildlife and military training.

Hawaiian Electric, the regulated power utility serving Oahu, obtained state Public Utilities Commission approval in 2024 on a long-term renewable energy integration plan that includes a preference for 400 megawatts of offshore wind power serving Oahu by 2035.

At the end of 2023, renewable energy represented 30% of Hawaiian Electric power generation on Oahu, while imported oil accounted for 70%.

Mark Glick, head of the Hawaii State Energy Office, has said that land constraints for renewable energy projects on Oahu dictate that if offshore wind development doesn’t happen, then importing renewable fuels likely would be the alternative.

BOEM held one town hall meeting on Oahu in 2024 and had yet to identify an area considered for a lease. Under its procedures, the agency solicits public comment on a tentative lease site before making a final site selection ahead of a lease auction.

If an auction is held, the winning bidder would then be subject to having a construction and operations plan approved by the agency. BOEM also typically does an environmental assessment under the National Environmental Policy Act.