On the Move: Ruth Fukunaga Uejio

Servco Pacific has hired Ruth Fukunaga Uejio as chief financial officer, succeeding Greg Dinges, who resigned in December after serving as chief financial officer for two years. Uejio joins with more than 20 years’ experience in finance and accounting, previously as a partner at Deloitte’s consumer industry and national office groups, and she was also a professional accounting fellow in the Office of the Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

