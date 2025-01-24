Rearview Mirror: ’60s fashion for guys meant flares, ‘drapes’
COURTESY RON YAMAKAWA
“Bus Stop,” by David Asherman, created in 1961, is in the public art collection of the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. It reflects the time when “drapes,” three-quarter-length shorts, duck-tail haircuts, tusk pendants, bare feet and slippers were in style with local boys.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2013
”I was at the hospital when I noticed my mustard-colored corduroy drapes (custom-made bell-bottom pants that were popular in Hawaii) were ripped. I knew my mother was going to broke my butt. … Those pants were expensive. I was really scared.”
Ed “Skippa” Diaz
The former Farrington High School football coach is pictured below with his wife, Mary, at Big City Diner