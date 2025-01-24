HPU picked fifth in PacWest baseball poll

Hawaii Pacific received one first-place vote and was picked to finish fifth, the highest among the three Hawaii teams in the Pacific West Conference preseason poll, as voted on by the conference coaches.

Hawaii Hilo was picked 10th and Chaminade, in its second year of the sport’s revival, was tabbed 11th.

Three-time defending conference champion Point Loma was picked to four-peat, receiving nine of the 12 first-place votes. Westmont, which finished as the runner-up in its first year as a PacWest member, got two first-place votes and was picked second.