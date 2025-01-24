Campbell basketball team edges Kailua

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Campbell’s Tyler Welsch has been “dynamic” and Jonah Poepoe “critical” this season, according to Sabers coach Lance Thompson.

On Thursday, Welsch and Poepoe continued the trend by connecting for a goal at 72:27 as Campbell beat Kailua 1-0 in the semifinals of the OIA boys Division I tournament at Kaiser.

“Tyler’s been a dynamic player for us all year making things happen,” Thompson said. “Jonah has been silently one of the most critical and important players for us.”

Welsch dribbled down the right side, cut back and dropped a pass back to Poepoe about 25 yards out. Poepoe blasted a shot that went off a Surfriders defender and into the left side of the goal.

“I saw him dribbling down the line. I knew he was going to beat them,” Poepoe said. “I was just ready for the cross.”

Said Welsch: “Mana (Llanos) sent me a through ball, one-on-one with the defender, cut it back and set him up and he banged it into the goal.”

Campbell (10-1-1) will play Mililani for the title Saturday at 7 p.m. at Kaiser.

“I knew we had a strong team this year,” Poepoe said. “I knew we would make it far. We just had to put in the work.”

Campbell, the West’s No. 2 team, will be seeking its first OIA boys soccer title.

The league champion will be seeded and receive a bye at the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I tournament, which starts Feb. 3.

The semifinalists and the OIA’s fifth- and sixth-place teams will represent the league at the 12-team event.

The OIA semifinalist each have first-year head coaches: Thompson at Campbell, Grant Sumile at Kailua, Alika Cosner at Mililani and Michael Park at Castle.

Kailua (8-5-0) will play Castle for third place today at 7 p.m. at Farrington.

Kailua, the East’s No. 5 team, started the season losing three of its first four games. The Surfriders upset East champion Kalani in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

“The boys brought it. They did all they could,” Sumile said. “Kudos to Campbell. They were the better team tonight. They really brought the energy.”

Campbell had to overcome a right leg injury suffered by star player Cody Mar in the first half Thursday.

“It was a really big impact when Cody went out injured, but I knew I had to step up ready for the job,” Poepoe said.

The Sabers and Surfriders didn’t have any legitimate scoring opportunities in the first half.

Campbell’s Welsch had the only shot on goal for either team before halftime, which was caught by Kailua goalkeeper Brandon Moore.

Campbell controlled play in the second half, coming close to scoring four times.

In the 44th, Campbell’s Jeremiah Antonio-Makinano sent a bending 20-yard shot from the left side just wide right of the far post.

Three minutes later, the Sabers’ Devin DesJardin sent a free kick from 25 yards just wide right.

In the 56th, Campbell’s Welsch sent a shot from 20 yards straight on that was saved by Moore.

In the 68th, the Sabers’ Llanos sent a header off Joshua Yadao’s corner kick just over the goal and off the football crossbar.

“The game did change a little bit for us in the second half,” Thompson said. “It was a great contest. A lot of credit to Kailua. They’re well coached, organized, disciplined. They know who they are and they made it extremely difficult for us.”