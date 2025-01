Scoreboard – January 24, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH girls, Varsity II: Hanalani at

Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity III: Island Pacific at

La Pietra, 6 p.m.

OIA girls Division I: Tournament, first round, Farrington at Leilehua; Pearl City at Kailua; Roosevelt at Nanakuli; Radford at Kalani. Games start at 6 p.m.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

OIA girls Division II: Tournament, first round, McKinley at Waianae; Waipahu at Kaiser. Games start at 6 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA Division I boys: Tournament. Fifth place, Kaiser vs. Kapolei, 5:30 p.m. Third place, Kailua vs. Castle, 7 p.m. Games at Farrington.

WATER POLO

College women: Rainbow Invitational,

Arizona State vs. Biola, 4:30 p.m.; Loyola Marymount vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Duke

Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys, Varsity I: Saint Louis at

Maryknoll, 1 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. University, 2:30 p.m. at McKinley; Kamehameha at

‘Iolani, 2:30 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Island Pacific vs.

Assets, 9 a.m. at Hanalani; Damien at Hanalani, 10:30 a.m.

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: Punahou at

Maryknoll, 11:30 a.m.; Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Punahou,

1 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity II: Sacred Hearts vs. University, 1 p.m. at McKinley; Hawaii

Baptist at Damien, 4 p.m.

OIA girls Division I: Tournament,

quarterfinals, Pearl City/Kailua winner at Mililani, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington/Leilehua

winner at Kahuku, 6 p.m.; Roosevelt/Nanakuli winner at Moanalua, 6 p.m.;

Radford/Kalani winner at Mililani, 7 p.m.

OIA girls Division II: Tournament,

semifinals, McKinley/Waianae winner at Castle, 6 p.m.; Waipahu/ Kaiser winner at Kapolei, 6 p.m.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Event No. 6, 8:30 a.m.; Magic Island to Kewalos and back.

PRECISION AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; Sacred Hearts at Saint Louis; Punahou vs. Pac-Five at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Matches start at 9 a.m.

SOCCER

OIA Division I boys: Tournament, Final, Campbell vs. Mililani, 7 p.m. at Kaiser.

OIA Division II boys: Tournament. Third place, Kalaheo vs. McKinley, 2 p.m. Final, Waipahu vs. Kahuku, 5 p.m. Games at Kaiser.

SOFTBALL

College: exhibition Hawaii Hilo vs. Alumni Game, noon at Vulcan Field.

TENNIS

Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 11 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

WATER POLO

College women: Rainbow Invitational,

Arizona State vs. Loyola Marymount,

10:30 a.m.; Biola vs. Hawaii, noon; Loyola Marymount vs. Biola, 4:30 p.m.; Arizona State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke

Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH/OIA: Open Tournaments. Meets at Saint Louis and Kailua, starting at 9 a.m.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

Thursday

EAST

Fairfield 87, Manhattan 84, OT

Hofstra 93, Delaware 68

Iona 73, Rider 67

Marist 67, Niagara 65, OT

Northeastern 70, Drexel 61

Towson 83, North Carolina A&T 67

Vermont 68, NJIT 64

William & Mary 94, Hampton 83

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 67, Tarleton State 56

Georgia Southern 85, Coastal Carolina 58

Louisiana Tech 77, Western Kentucky 67

Marshall 92, Georgia St. 79

Memphis 61, Wichita St. 53

Middle Tenn. St. 77, Sam Houston St. 75

Texas State 89, UL Lafayette 74

UNC Wilmington 85, Charleston 83

MIDWEST

Arkansas St. 65, Appalachian St. 55

Austin Peay 73, Central Arkansas 71

Denver 70, Oral Roberts 68

Florida Gulf Coast 77, Bellarmine 61

Maryland 91, Illinois 70

Morehead St. 73, Eastern Illinois 66

South Dakota 102, North Dakota 93

South Dakota State 65, Kansas City 64

Stetson 67, Eastern Kentucky 66

WEST

CSU Bakersfield 71, CSU Fullerton 68

CSU Northridge 86, Long Beach St. 76

Grand Canyon 74, Southern Utah 59

Idaho 77, Northern Colorado 76

Kennesaw St. 69, New Mexico St. 56

Loyola Marymount 73, Pacific 68

No. Arizona 70, Eastern Washington 61

Oregon St. 83, Pepperdine 63

Portland 92, San Diego 82

Portland St. 74, Weber St. 56

Sacramento State 75, Idaho State 71

Saint Mary’s 71, San Francisco 51

Santa Clara 93, Washington St. 65

UC Davis 68, Hawaii 66

UC Riverside 84, UC Irvine 80, OT

UC San Diego 77, UC Santa Barbara 63

Utah Valley 74, California Baptist 69

COLLEGE WOMEN

Thursday

Top 25

No. 1 UCLA 84, Rutgers 66

No. 3 Notre Dame 89, Boston College 63

No. 7 Texas 80, No. 17 Tennessee 76

No. 12 Ohio State 74, No. 8 Maryland 66

Texas A&M 61, No. 11 Kentucky 55

No. 13 North Carolina 76, Wake Forest 51

No. 14 Duke 81, SMU 46

No. 18 Georgia Tech 75, Virginia 62

No. 20 NC State 74, Syracuse 66

No. 22 California 75, Stanford 72

Big West

Hawaii 56, UC Davis 46

UC Irvine 56, UC Riverside 53

Long Beach State 88, CS Northridge 75

Cal State Fullerton 63, CS Bakersfield 58

UC San Diego 62, UC Santa Barbara 43

Pac West

At La Mirada, Calif.

Biola 92, Chaminade 72

Leaders: Biola—Daniel Esparza 39 points, seven rebounds; Casey Cappo 14 pts; seven reb. Cham—King Kent (20 points, six rebounds), Jamir Thomas 12 pts, Brycen Shackelford 11 pts.

High School

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity I

Saint Louis 52, Punahou 44

High scorers: STL-—Shancin Revuelto 19, Keanu Meacham 12. Pun-—Ethan Chung 19

‘Iolani 60, Mid-Pacific 53

High scorers: ‘Iol—Aidan Wong 23, Ayden Goo 16, Raymon Teoscon 10. MPI—Darius Chizer 20, Logan Mason 15, Riley Miura 13.

Boys Varsity II

Hawaii Baptist 59, Le Jardin 49

High scorers: HBA—Connor Wong 14, Colton Wong 12. LJA—Espn Bennett 16,

La’akea Kamahele 13

Girls Varsity I

Kamehameha 45, Punahou 21

High scorers: KSK—Nihoa Dunn 18. Pun—Kuupua Saole 11

Maryknoll 61, ‘Iolani 59

High scorers: Mary—Pua Herrington 27, Skylyn Moore 17. ‘Iol—Justice Kekauoha 28, Rayah Soriano 16

Girls Varsity II

Hanalani 48, University 29

Hawaii Baptist 49, Sacred Hearts 38

OIA

Wednesday

Boys Varsity

Kahuku 60, Kalani 37

High scorers: Kah—Mystique Akina-Watson 15, Ronin Naihe 12, Noah Feinga 10. Kalan—Keisen Takamiya 14

Boys Junior Varsity

Kahuku 74, Kalani 34

SOCCER

OIA

Boys Varsity Division I Tournament

Thursday

Semifinals

Campell 1, Kailua 0

Mililani 2, Castle 1

Wednesday

Fifth-Place Semifinals

Kapolei 1, Roosevelt 0 (PKs)

Kaiser 2, Kalani 1

Boys Varsity Division II Tournament

Thursday

Semifinals

Waipahu 1, Kalaheo 0

Kahuku 2, McKinley 1

Wednesday

First Round

McKinley 2, Leilehua 1

Kalaheo 5, Waianae 0

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Le Jardin 3, Saint Louis 2

Pac-Five 4, Damien 3

BIIF

Girls Division II Tournament

Final

Wednesday

Kamehameha-Hawaii 1, Hawaii Prep 0

motiv8 foundation/hhsaa girls soccer championship

Division I

Monday

G1—Campbell vs. Baldwin, 4 p.m., at War Memorial Stadium, Maui

G2—Kapolei at Waipahu, 6 p.m.

G3—Moanalua at Hilo, 2:30 p.m.

G3—Kaiser at Punahou, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Quarterfinals / all 3 p.m.

G5—G1 winner vs. #1 Kamehameha, Field 5

G6—G2 winner vs. #4 Waiakea, Field 6

G7—G3 winner vs. #2 Mililani, Field 7

G8—G4 winner vs. KS-Maui, Field 8

Friday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Main stadium

Semifinals

G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 5 p.m.

G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Main stadium

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 3 p.m., Field 16

Baseball

PacWest Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Rk. team TP

points

1. Point Loma (9) 139

2. Westmont (2) 132

3. Concordia 110

4. Azusa Pacific 103

5. Hawaii Pacific (1) 97

6. Fresno Pacific 83

T7. Jessup 66

T7. Biola 66

9. Vanguard 56

10. Hawaii Hilo 40

11. Chaminade 29

12. Menlo 15

MLB CALENDAR

Jan. 27-Feb. 14 — Salary arbitration

hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Feb. TBA — Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. TBA — Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 12 — Voluntary reporting date for other teams’ pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 17 — Voluntary reporting date for other teams’ other players.

Feb. 20 — Exhibition games start.

Feb. 22 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 2-11 — Period for renewing

contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

March 9 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 30 days termination pay.