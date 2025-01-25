Letter: Golden rule sage advice in tumultuous world

What a sad state of affairs that we as a society are facing. Back in the day, if you had a complaint you would talk about it and resolve it. Nowadays, when folks have a problem or disagreement, they resort to violence. Case in point is the rise in gun violence that our government is trying to prevent, but is actually powerless to stop.

There is no simple solution to solve today’s multi-faceted problems. A good start would be to live by the golden rule: Treat others as you would have them treat you.

Kevin Wong

Kapolei

