Letter: Honk if you like sensible motor vehicle safety laws

A few years ago we were told that anyone riding inside a vehicle had to have a seat belt on. This makes sense. What doesn’t make sense is how Hawaii’s laws requiring seat belts for people riding in the back of a pickup truck seemingly go unenforced. If you were in a wreck, would you rather be in a car without a seat belt on or in the back of a pickup truck?

Another thing that makes no sense is allowing people on motorcycles, mopeds and electric bikes to ride with no helmet. It looks like the military has more knowledge about these things than the local people who write our laws, because all military personnel riding motorcycles must wear a helmet.

Carl Bergantz

Kaneohe

