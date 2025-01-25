Hawaii Beat: UH women’s water polo team tops LMU

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Ema Vernoux scored three goals, and Bernadette Doyle and Jordan Wedderburn each added two as the No. 5 Hawaii women’s water polo team beat No. 10 Loyola Marymount 11-9 in the Rainbow Invitational on Friday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

The Rainbow Wahine (2-1) led 10-5 early in the fourth quarter, but the Lions scored three in a row. Hawaii responded with a goal by Wedderburn with 1:46 left, and Loyola Marymount’s Raha Peiravani scored a power-play goal with 36 seconds remaining.

Ruth Arino Ruiz scored three goals for the Lions (1-2).

The Rainbow Wahine’s Daisy Logtens made three saves, while the Lions’ Alyssa Barnuevo had four.