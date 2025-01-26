Letter: Thinking outside the illegal fireworks box

I wish the city and responsible news agencies would report on the broader reasons why Hawaii has become an illegal fireworks state. The implications of years of restrictions, such as elimination of sparklers, really needs to be looked at with a discerning eye.

More regulation and restriction, although important, often is futile without a broader understanding to correct the underlying malady. We have not begun to consider options such as designated safe firework zones and larger community firework displays approved or even funded by the city on key holiday events. The possibilities are endless. Can we just not use our brains a little more?

Jonathan Aki

Kaneohe

