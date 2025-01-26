Letter: Unfortunate end to Hawaiian Air club

Auwe to the owners of Alaska Airlines. One of the first casualties of the merger with Hawaiian Airlines has been the ending of the Premier Club Membership program. Many of us kupuna are retired and no longer do enough travel to qualify for Pualani Gold or Platinum. The Premier Club Membership program still allowed us to enjoy some of the benefits by allowing us to pay for the privileges. This provided an income stream to the airline with very little overhead, so ending it does not make sense economically.

I checked and Alaska Airlines does not have such a program, so I guess the bosses decided that Hawaiian couldn’t have it either. For whatever reason Hawaiian “evolved” and “enhanced” their services by ending the Premier Club Membership, it shows us that the soul of Hawaiian Airlines was sold when they merged with Alaska Airlines.

John Arnest

Wilhelmina Rise

