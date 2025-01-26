Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Community, first responders honor firefighter Jeff Fiala in final salute

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 11:45 p.m.

COURTESY HFD Honolulu firefighter Jeffrey Fiala
COURTESY HFD

Honolulu firefighter Jeffrey Fiala

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Helicopters drop flowers onto the funeral procession of Honolulu firefighter Jeffrey Fiala at the Kakaako Fire Station Saturday in Honolulu.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Helicopters drop flowers onto the funeral procession of Honolulu firefighter Jeffrey Fiala at the Kakaako Fire Station Saturday in Honolulu.

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Members of Jeffery Fiala’s fire crew salute his casket during the funeral at the Kakaako Fire Station Saturday in Honolulu.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Members of Jeffery Fiala’s fire crew salute his casket during the funeral at the Kakaako Fire Station Saturday in Honolulu.

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Members of Jeffery Fiala’s fire crew load his casket onto a fire truck during the funeral at the Kakaako Fire Station Saturday in Honolulu.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Members of Jeffery Fiala’s fire crew load his casket onto a fire truck during the funeral at the Kakaako Fire Station Saturday in Honolulu.

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Members of Jeffery Fiala’s fire crew escort his casket to an awaiting fire truck during the funeral at the Kakaako Fire Station Saturday in Honolulu.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Members of Jeffery Fiala’s fire crew escort his casket to an awaiting fire truck during the funeral at the Kakaako Fire Station Saturday in Honolulu.

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Members of Jeffery Fiala’s fire crew embrace during the funeral of Fiala at the Kakaako Fire Station Saturday in Honolulu.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Members of Jeffery Fiala’s fire crew embrace during the funeral of Fiala at the Kakaako Fire Station Saturday in Honolulu.

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Firefighters hold their hats to their chest during funeral of Honolulu firefighter Jeffrey Fiala, who died in the line of duty on Jan. 6, at the Kakaako Fire Station Saturday in Honolulu.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Firefighters hold their hats to their chest during funeral of Honolulu firefighter Jeffrey Fiala, who died in the line of duty on Jan. 6, at the Kakaako Fire Station Saturday in Honolulu.

MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER A firefighter wipes his face during the funeral of Honolulu firefighter Jeffrey Fiala, who died in the line of duty during a residential blaze on Jan. 6, at the Kakaako Fire Station, Saturday in Kakaako.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

A firefighter wipes his face during the funeral of Honolulu firefighter Jeffrey Fiala, who died in the line of duty during a residential blaze on Jan. 6, at the Kakaako Fire Station, Saturday in Kakaako.

