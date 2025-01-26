Hawaii Beat: UH women’s water polo; Chaminade basketball

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Vernoux leads Wahine water polo sweep

Ema Vernoux had a day, scoring 10 goals over two matches in leading the No. 5 Hawaii women’s water polo team to victories over Biola 20-4 and No. 12 Arizona State 14-7 Saturday in the Rainbow Invitational at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Vernoux scored six goals in the night match against the Sun Devils and was supported by Bernadette Doyle, who added three goals. UH (5-1) went unbeaten in the tournament, handing ASU (6-1) its first loss.

Earlier, Vernoux had four goals and Stevilyn Griffin three as the Rainbow Wahine scored the first seven goals and rolled by Biola.

Chaminade men, women fall

The Chaminade men’s basketball team closed out a two-week road trip with an 81-63 loss to Westmont College Saturday in Santa Barbara, Calif .

Jamir Thomas scored 22 points to lead the Silverswords (12-9, 6-8 PacWest), who lost all five games on the road. Adrian McIntyre led the Warriors (7-12, 5-6) with 39 points.

>> Sameera Elmasri scored 18 points for Chaminade (6-14, 5-9 Pac West) in a 77-49 loss to Westmont.

Sage Kramer had 23 points for the Warriors, who won their seventh straight to improve to 12-6 and 8-3.