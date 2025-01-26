Vegas Advisor: If contract is ratified, Virgin Hotels strike will end

Agreements have been signed between the Culinary Union and Virgin Hotels, which likely will end the final labor holdout in Las Vegas. The union walked out in November and has maintained picket lines at the resort throughout the 68-day strike. The new contract still has to be ratified by union members, but that’s expected to happen, resulting in labor peace for at least four years, when the next round of negotiations will start up again.

Loop station: The Westgate station for the Las Vegas Loop tunnel transport system has opened. It joins the station at Resorts World and the Riviera station at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Several other Loop stations are planned.

VooDoo returns: After being mothballed since closing during the pandemic, VooDoo Lounge at the Rio has finally reopened. Located on the 51st and 52nd floors of the casino tower, the club provides fabulous views of the city and is open Friday and Saturday nights; there’s no cover charge.

Beards: This year’s semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation Awards have been announced, and Las Vegas garnered five nominations. Casino-based nominees are from Restaurant de Joel Robuchon at MGM Grand, and Casa Playa and Delilah, both at Wynn Las Vegas. Noncasino nominees are from the Mexican restaurant Milpa and the Tokyo-style pizzeria Double Zero Pie &Pub. Finalists will be announced April 2.

Grounded: Long-operating Vegas Indoor Skydiving, located just off the Strip on Convention Center Drive, has closed. A new unaffiliated indoor skydiving attraction is planned at Neonopolis downtown.

Question: Gates have been installed in the Sahara parking garage. Is the Sahara charging for parking?

Answer: Not yet, and there’s been no announcement that charges to park are coming. However, the fact that the gates are in place suggests that parking fees may be on the way.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.