Letter: Act boldly on climate change, enact visitor fee

JAMM AQUINO / 2022 People purchase tickets for hiking at an automated kiosk at the Diamond Head State Monument park entrance.

People purchase tickets for hiking at an automated kiosk at the Diamond Head State Monument park entrance.