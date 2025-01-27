Letter: Democrats should be on board with born-alive act

On Friday, every U.S. Senate Democrat voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a bill meant to ensure that babies born alive during attempted abortions receive life-saving treatment. Every Senate Republican, except for one who did not vote, was in favor of passage.

The National Right to Life Committee, the nation’s oldest anti-abortion organization, estimates that 63,459,781 abortions have taken place since abortion was deemed a fundamental right by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973.

Being a Christian, the Bible considers a fetus to be an unborn child, a planned human being that God is forming from the moment of conception. I believe a mother who decides to abort her child is unilaterally making a decision to end another person’s life — and that is and always has been the definition of murder.

Melvin Partido Sr.

Pearl City

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter