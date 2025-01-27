Letter: No more talking points, take action on real issues

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I am so glad to see that Gov. Josh Green emphasized the same old talking points in his State of the State address. Illegal fireworks and other unachievable goals are not what he and the state should prioritize.

How about addressing real issues like violent crime, corruption in the state government, rampant homelessness, the high cost of living that drives our ohana away and predatory insurance companies that raise premiums exorbitantly in Hawaii because of out-of-state claims? How about some real leadership instead of regurgitating talking points?

Rod Bridgers

Downtown Honolulu

