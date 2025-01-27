Letter: Reduce demand to stop influx of illegal fireworks

I wrote a letter to the editor a few years ago that interdiction will not work if the demand is there. It didn’t work during the Prohibition era and it’s not working for stemming the use of drugs.

With regards to fireworks, the cost of stopping the entry into our state will not be economically feasible. Our government needs to stop the demand. The only way to stop demand is to pass enforceable laws, enforce those laws and make it financially painful to break the law. A $300 citation won’t do it. If people are willing to pay thousands of dollars to purchase fireworks, what’s a $300 fine? They’ll just buy one less aerial.

If our politicians are serious about stopping the illegal use of fireworks, they should get real and pass meaningful legislation and enforce it.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

