Letter: Trump alone can’t nix birthright citizenship

The 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution specifies that “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

The current administration wishes to change this constitutional amendment by executive order and remove the provision for “all persons born or naturalized” to a more restrictive population based on parenthood. There is a legal method for that change to occur: a new amendment. Article V of the Constitution outlines how this is done. An executive order is not included in this process.

Why would an administration that creates a Department of Government Efficiency make a potentially unconstitutional order that provokes many lawsuits against it? This is far from efficient government.

John Sandor

Kaneohe

