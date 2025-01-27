Off the news: Hiker rescue cost recovery debate renews

The recurring debate over whether trespassing hikers must cover the cost of their rescue if they get into trouble has resurfaced in the state Legislature.

The debate is a robust one: On one hand, hikers who ignore “Do not enter” signs at dangerous trails put themselves at high risk, as well as rescuers who come to their aid when trouble descends. On the other hand, rescuers such as firefighters say hikers’ fear of repaying might dissuade them from calling for help. Look for Senate Bills 130 and 508 to get the debate going, again.