Off the news: Schweitzers file suit against Hawaii County

Albert “Ian” Schweitzer and Shawn Schweitzer, brothers wrongly accused and convicted of crimes related to the rape and murder of Dana Ireland in 1991, have filed a federal suit alleging that Hawaii County and its police department violated their civil rights with a conspiracy to “frame” them, and by refusing to acknowledge their innocence after the true killer was identified.

Hawaii County Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz and his predecessor, Paul Ferreira, who investigated the case in the 1990s as a detective, are among those named in the suit. Last year, DNA connected Albert Lauro Jr. to the crime, but Lauro killed himself after being questioned and released by police.